Teyana Taylor – “Gonna Love Me (Remix)” (Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon) Video

We named Teyana Taylor’s Kanye West-produced album K.T.S.E. one of the 50 Best Albums Of The Year, and today the Harlem-bred artist has released a new remix of her track “Gonna Love Me” that features verses from not one, not two, but three Wu-Tang Clan members: Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon.

Their contributions almost double the track in length, and also make it feel like a much weightier meditation on love and sacrifice — all of their verses swirl around that theme, anchored by Taylor’s warm voice and the track’s sample of the Delfonics and Michael Jackson’s version of “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

The remix also comes attached to a music video that Teyana directed herself, featuring the featured guests and Taylor in the throes of their own relationships.

Watch and listen below.