Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song” At Egypt’s Great Pyramids Of Giza

Yesterday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers played a concert at the Great Pyramids Of Giza in Egypt, the last of the Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World still left standing. It was the first international concert to be held at the site since Yanni in 2015; the Grateful Dead, Frank Sinatra, Pink Floyd, Shakira, Jean-Michel Jarre, Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Kylie Minogue and Scorpions are also among the artists to have played there.

Ret Hot Chili Peppers worked a few covers into their career-spanning 20-song set, including the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.” But the most on-the-nose cover of the evening came at the beginning of the encore, when guitarist Josh Klinghoffer performed a solo piano rendition of Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song” at the pyramids themselves. Watch a clip of that below along with the full livestream, and watch out for Anthony Kiedis’ DIIV sweatshirt.

A lot of things are lazily attributed to "late capitalism" but Anthony Kiedis wearing an oversized DIIV sweater while singing "Can't Stop" at the Giza pyramids is really it pic.twitter.com/2mJDx449nt — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) March 15, 2019

SETLIST:

Intro Jam

“Can’t Stop”

“Fortune Faded”

“The Zephyr Song”

“Dani California”

“Dark Necessities”

“Hey” (preceded by band jam)

“I Wanna Be Your Dog” (The Stooges Cover)

“Right On Time”

“Snow (Hey Oh)”

“Pea”

“Californication”

“Go Robot”

“Don’t Forget Me”

“Higher Ground” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

“Under the Bridge”

“By the Way”

ENCORE:

“Pyramid Song” (Radiohead Cover) (Josh Klinghoffer solo on piano)

“Goodbye Angels”

“Give It Away”