gobbinjr – “My Love” (Justin Timberlake Cover)

Earlier this month, Slumber Mag launched a Kickstarter fundraiser to get enough money together to launch a new publication that highlights music made by female-identifying and non-binary artists. They’re more than halfway to their goal right now. One of the Kickstarter rewards is a tape compilation called Slumber Mag Vol. 1 which features new songs from Katie Dey, Sidney Gish, Free Cake For Every Creature, Rachel Levy, and more.

It also includes a gobbinjr cover of Justin Timberlake’s “My Love,” a track off the former ‘N Syncer’s 2006 solo album FutureSex/LoveSounds. Emma Witmer applies her chiming, woozy pop spin to the song, injecting it with an earnestness and vitality that plays off Timberlake’s robotic suavity. The song features some guitar playing from Human People’s Hayley Livingston and a meowing sample of Witmer’s cat Pretzels.

Listen to it below and donate to the Slumber Mag Kickstarter campaign if ya can.

gobbinjr’s most recent album was last year’s ocala wick.