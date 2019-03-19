Last week, Karen O and Danger Mouse released their collaborative album, Lux Prima, and last night they performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. They went above and beyond your typical late-night performance, recruiting Spike Jonze to make what basically amounts to a music video for “Woman” on the spot.

It’s shot in stark black-and-white, and features an array of dancers (including actress Beanie Feldstein) and a wrecked car, all centered around Karen O’s characteristically intense performance theatrics.

Karen O and Jonze way go back, of course: O composed the score for his adaptation of Where The Wild Things Are, and she was nominated for an Oscar for the song she wrote for his film Her.

Watch the performance below.

Lux Prima is out now via BMG.