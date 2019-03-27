Drugdealer – “Honey” (Feat. Weyes Blood)

The Los Angeles musician Michael Collins used to work under the names Salvia Plath and Run DMT, and now he’s getting ready to release an album under the honestly-just-as-problematic moniker Drugdealer. This time around, Collins is messing around with sunbaked ’70s California folk-rock, and he’s getting some help from some prominent people. Mac DeMarco mixed the album, and guests include people like Dougie Poole and Harley Hill-Richmond. We’ve already posted the early single “Fools,” and today, Collins has shared another jam, and it’s a collaboration with his old buddy Weyes Blood.

Weyes Blood mastermind Natalie Mering sings lead on “Honey,” a gooily pretty country-rock jam that instantly evokes people like Fleetwood Mac and Linda Ronstadt. Mering’s controlled, knowing vocals work nicely with all the languid slide guitars and laid-back in-the-pocket studio-musician stuff that Collins brings to the project. And if you’re going to make straight-up retro-homage music, you might as well make it as lush and gorgeous as this.

Mering, it’s worth mentioning, has her own album coming out. The new Weyes Blood LP Titanic Rising is coming next month, a couple of months before Raw Honey, and she just shared a great new song called “Movies” yesterday. Check out “Honey” below.

Raw Honey is out 4/19 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.