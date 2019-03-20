ANOHNI has released a new song, “KARMA,” in collaboration with J. Ralph and Jade Bell. The wandering guitar-based track features ANOHNI singing Bell’s poetry. It’s the first material we’ve heard from ANOHNI since last year’s one-off “Miracle Now.” Before that, she released the Paradise EP in 2017.

All proceeds from the track will go towards Bell’s non-profit foundation Jade’s KIDS. Here’s what ANOHNI had to say in a press release about the team-up:

Jade is so great, and his work reaching out to kids is having a real impact. Living in the world today can be tough. So many more kids as well as adults across the world are addicted to painkillers and pharmaceuticals that can kill us so easily. It wasn’t hard to to get behind someone with as much guts as Jade, who is helping young people to reach for creativity instead of heroin or fentanyl. Please buy the single, and donate whatever you can afford to support Jade in his service to the community. I did it as a way of connecting to and caring for others as part of a larger family. You can too.

Listen below.

<a href="http://anohni.bandcamp.com/track/karma" target="_blank">KARMA by ANOHNI and J. Ralph</a>

“KARMA” is available now.