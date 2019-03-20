John Vanderslice – “Spectral Dawn”

In a few weeks, John Vanderslice is releasing his first new album in six years, The Cedars. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from it already, “I’ll Wait For You” and “Will Call,” and today he’s sharing another song, “Spectral Dawn.”

In a press statement, Vanderslice says the song is “a hymn to those who have disappeared into the ether: the lost loves, the obsessions, the dead. They’ve slipped through a trap door and are not accessible anymore. The remaining fragments of experience and memory are comforting and damaging at the same time.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/01 Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

05/02 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

05/06 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

05/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/08 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

05/10 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall Of Williamsburg

05/11 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/13 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/14 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

05/15 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

05/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

05/18 Bloomington, IN @ Castle Theater

05/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

The Cedars is out 4/5 on Native Cat Recordings. Pre-order it digitally or on vinyl.