John Vanderslice – “Will Call”

Veteran indie rock producer and singer-songwriter John Vanderslice continues to expand his sonic palette. Not long ago, he gave us the funk-laden, prickly synth-rock single “I’ll Wait For You.” Now, continuing the lead up to his first album in six years, The Cedars, Vanderslice has gifted us a nocturnal, aquatic mood piece, “Will Call.”

On “Will Call,” Vanderslice’s boyish vocals warble and warp among watery synth plops and chilly piano samples. Vanderslice himself noted JPEGMAFIA as one of the inspirations for the track. With all of its disparate, oblique production techniques bobbing up to the surface like an eerily unidentifiable piece of debris, the influence shows in the best way. Vanderslice’s slippery piece of electro-pathos concludes with sounds of skittering static and nocturnal forest fauna, as if we’ve been jolted from a deep trance.

Dive in below.

The Cedars is out 4/5 on Native Cat Recordings. Pre-order it digitally or on vinyl.