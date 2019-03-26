Stream THICK’s New Self-Titled EP

Last year, we named the Brooklyn-based trio THICK a Band To Watch as they were about to release their 2018 Would You Rather? EP. Today, the band has announced that they’ve signed to Epitaph Records. To celebrate, they’re putting out a self-titled EP with the label.

It features three songs worth of simmering fury and sing-songy choruses, tackling inequalities and posers and rejecting expectations. On its middle track, “Your Mom,” they sing: “Have a baby/ Have a career/ You’re always late/ Don’t be gay/ Your mother said to me/ Build your life, have a family.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://thick.bandcamp.com/album/thick-3" target="_blank">THICK by THICK</a>

THICK is out now via Epitaph.