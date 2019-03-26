Eluvium – “Recital”

For many years now, Portland composer Matthew Cooper has been making lovely, glowing instrumental ambient music under the name Eluvium. Most recently, in 2017, he released Shuffle Drones, a collection of short pieces designed to be played on shuffle and repeat. And now, he’s announced a brand new album called Pianoworks.

As the title indicates, Pianoworks is Cooper’s first solo piano album since his 2004 sophomore LP An Accidental Memory In The Case Of Death. According to a press release, it was “inspired by the quiet thoughts and solitary observations of children.” And today, he’s shared “Recital,” a simple, calming etude that hearkens back to childhood piano lessons. Listen below.

<a href="http://eluvium.bandcamp.com/album/pianoworks" target="_blank">Pianoworks by Eluvium</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Recital”

02 “Quiet Children”

03 “Carrier 32″

04 “Inherent Mosaic”

05 “Transfiguration One”

06 “Masquerade”

07 “Underwater Dream”

08 “Vacuous Plenum”

09 “Transfiguration Two”

10 “Paper Autumnalia”

11 “Myriad Days”

12 “Soliloquy & Aside”

13 “Empathy For A Silhouette”

Pianoworks is out 5/31 via Temporary Residence Ltd. Pre-order it here.