Greys – “Arc Light” Video

Toronto-based punk group and O.G. Band To Watch Greys are returning soon with their third full-length, Age Hasn’t Spoiled You. We heard the first cut, the scuzzy and endearing “These Things Happen,” earlier this month. Today, Greys have shared their second single, “Arc Light.”

The new track is accompanied by a video directed by Rachelle Walker. Amidst flashes of the band members’ mugs, the “Arc Light” clip is dominated by interspersed smatterings of curiously chosen archival footage — gymnastics, carnival rides, warfare. The song itself is heavy, lumbering, though granted levity by frontman Shehzaad Jiwani’s vocal vigor.

Watch “Arc Light” below.

Age Hasn’t Spoiled You is out 5/10 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.