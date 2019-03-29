Perry Farrell – “Pirate Punk Politician”

Since embarrassing his kids at Lollapalooza and creating a bizarro holographic porn show in Vegas, Perry Farrell’s kept pretty quiet on the music front. The Jane’s Addiction frontman has played with other acts occasionally throughout the last few years. As the festival’s founder, he played Lolla25 with Jane’s Addiction and Tom Morello, among others. In 2016, he hopped on stage with the Foo Fighters to perform “Mountain Song.” Today, on his 60th birthday, he’s dropping a new song called “Pirate Punk Politician.”

Considering that the latest Jane’s Addiction album was released in 2011, and Farrell has not released solo material since 2001, “Pirate Punk Politician” should be a return to form. It’s more Porno For Pyros with its spiraling riffs and almost experimental nature, but if the title was any indication, this song is bizarre from start to finish. While a fast tempo, scratchy guitar and thrusting bass line are present, weirdly melodic synths cut in during the second verse. This only creates uneasy tension that’s alleviated by the sheer ruckus of the chorus.

A few days ago, he actually tweeted about the charged meaning of the song, and announced that there’s a music video coming out too.

On the set for our first video shoot of the first single “Pirate Punk Politician”. It is a protest song about the rise of autocratic strong men around the world… So my dancer friends and I did some free forming, and some choreography (which seems daunting but it’s really fun). pic.twitter.com/aulnNNeCBq — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) March 26, 2019

Check out “Pirate Punk Politican” below.

“Pirate Punk Politician” is out now.