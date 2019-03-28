Okay Kaya – “Believe” (Cher Cover)

Norwegian-born and New York-based Okay Kaya has been gaining traction as of late. The King Krule collaborator first grabbed our attention back in 2016 with a Curtis Mayfield cover. Last year, she released her debut album, Both, which included highlight “Dance Like U.” She’s just signed to Jagjaguwar, and today she’s released a cover of Cher’s beyond iconic song “Believe.”

“Dance Like U” has a haunting atmosphere to it, and so does this cover. Okay Kaya’s “Believe” is definitely jazzier and quieter than Cher’s original club-banger, and incorporates swelling synths. A nonchalant yet plucky bass tone underscores the sweet satiny vocals. The choral synths glow as layered vocals harmonize in a transportive manner, executing an ultimately chilling rendition of a song that emotionally transforms every time it’s reimagined.

Listen to Okay Kaya’s cover of “Believe” below.

“Believe” by Okay Kaya out now on Jagjaguwar. Stream and purchase it here.