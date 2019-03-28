Sebadoh – “Stunned”

At the top of the month, Sebadoh announced their first new album in six years, Act Surprised, which sees Lou Barlow reconnecting with Jason Loewenstein and Bob D’Amico after a move back to Northampton, MA. They have already shared “Celebrate The Void” from it, and today they’re back with another new song, “Stunned.”

This one builds on their panicked energy. “The incessant bombardment of the senses with media and advertising can lead to a kind of self-defensive paralysis,” the band’s Loewenstein said about the song in a press release. “I am completely stunned at this point.”

Listen below.

Act Surprised is out 5/24 via Dangerbird Records. Pre-order it here.