LA rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed today in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, south of the Crenshaw area, as TMZ reports and NBC confirms. He was 33.

Nipsey and two other people were shot at his Marathon Clothing Company, which he opened back in 2017. As TMZ points out, he tweeted right before the shooting, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.” A Crenshaw Native, Nipsey supposedly has ties to the Crips’ Rollin’ 60s subset. Despite that affiliation, he’s made music with both YG and The Game, who are both tied to the Bloods.

Nipsey released his debut studio album, Victory Lap, last year. It earned him a Grammy nod for Best Rap Album. He was a prominent player in the West Coast rap scene, dropping mixtape after mixtape for over ten years.

In 2008, he dropped three installments of his Bullets Ain’t Got No Name series. He founded his own record label, All Money In, in 2010, and then released The Marathon, The Marathon Continues, and Crenshaw. Jay-Z bought bought 100 copies of the latter for $100 each. That same year, he appeared on Snoop Dogg’s Malice In Wonderland album.

In 2016, he and YG released the anti-Trump West Coast rap anthem “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).” In addition to his Marathon Clothing “smart store,” Nipsey opened a STEM education center called Vector 90 in his Crenshaw neighborhood.