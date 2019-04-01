This summer, I will submit myself to a festival of your choosing. After reading through your nominations, we’ve narrowed it down to ten amusing, potentially treacherous events. We decided to eliminate Gathering Of The Juggalos in the interest of originality (the outsider-attends-Juggalo-festival angle has been sufficiently covered) and my safety (I’m 5’4″). Below, you’ll find brief descriptions of each festival and a form for voting. Please be gentle.

Who: Pig Destroyer, Bongzilla, Bongripper

Where: Austin, TX

Who: DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Smokepurpp

Where: Heber City, UT

Who: Alesso, Adventure Club, Steve Aoki

Where: Las Vegas, NV

Who: Bassnectar, Zeds Dead

Where: Rothbury, MI

Who: Various EDM acts

Where: Des Moines, IA at Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Park

Who: Vomitory, Church Of Misery, Squash Bowels

Where: Baltimore, MD

Who: Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Jojo Siwa, and T-Pain

Where: Chicago, IL

Who: Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Seether

Where: Pryor, OK

Who: OneRepublic, Flogging Molly, G-Eazy, Ludacris, Papa Roach

Where: West Palm Beach, FL

Who: Buckcherry, Staind’s Aaron Lewis

Where: Florence, SC (River Neck Acres ATV Park)



Stereogum Presents: Nochella

Polls close Monday, 4/8 at 6PM EST