This summer, I will submit myself to a festival of your choosing. After reading through your nominations, we’ve narrowed it down to ten amusing, potentially treacherous events. We decided to eliminate Gathering Of The Juggalos in the interest of originality (the outsider-attends-Juggalo-festival angle has been sufficiently covered) and my safety (I’m 5’4″). Below, you’ll find brief descriptions of each festival and a form for voting. Please be gentle.
Austin Terror Fest
Who: Pig Destroyer, Bongzilla, Bongripper
Where: Austin, TX
Bonanza Campout
Who: DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Smokepurpp
Where: Heber City, UT
Electric Daisy Carnival
Who: Alesso, Adventure Club, Steve Aoki
Where: Las Vegas, NV
Electric Forest
Who: Bassnectar, Zeds Dead
Where: Rothbury, MI
Kosmic Kingdom
Who: Various EDM acts
Where: Des Moines, IA at Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Park
Maryland Deathfest
Who: Vomitory, Church Of Misery, Squash Bowels
Where: Baltimore, MD
Nickelodeon Slimefest
Who: Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Jojo Siwa, and T-Pain
Where: Chicago, IL
Rocklahoma
Who: Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Seether
Where: Pryor, OK
Sunfest
Who: OneRepublic, Flogging Molly, G-Eazy, Ludacris, Papa Roach
Where: West Palm Beach, FL
TNT Offroad “Muddin & Music” Tour
Who: Buckcherry, Staind’s Aaron Lewis
Where: Florence, SC (River Neck Acres ATV Park)
Polls close Monday, 4/8 at 6PM EST