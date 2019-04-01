Nochella: Vote For The Random Music Festival A Stereogum Writer Will Be Forced To Cover

This summer, I will submit myself to a festival of your choosing. After reading through your nominations, we’ve narrowed it down to ten amusing, potentially treacherous events. We decided to eliminate Gathering Of The Juggalos in the interest of originality (the outsider-attends-Juggalo-festival angle has been sufficiently covered) and my safety (I’m 5’4″). Below, you’ll find brief descriptions of each festival and a form for voting. Please be gentle.

Austin Terror Fest

Who: Pig Destroyer, Bongzilla, Bongripper
Where: Austin, TX

Bonanza Campout

Who: DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Smokepurpp
Where: Heber City, UT

Electric Daisy Carnival

Who: Alesso, Adventure Club, Steve Aoki
Where: Las Vegas, NV

Electric Forest

Who: Bassnectar, Zeds Dead
Where: Rothbury, MI

Kosmic Kingdom

Who: Various EDM acts
Where: Des Moines, IA at Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Park

Maryland Deathfest

Who: Vomitory, Church Of Misery, Squash Bowels
Where: Baltimore, MD

Nickelodeon Slimefest

Who: Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Jojo Siwa, and T-Pain
Where: Chicago, IL

Rocklahoma

Who: Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Seether
Where: Pryor, OK

Sunfest

Who: OneRepublic, Flogging Molly, G-Eazy, Ludacris, Papa Roach
Where: West Palm Beach, FL

TNT Offroad “Muddin & Music” Tour

Who: Buckcherry, Staind’s Aaron Lewis
Where: Florence, SC (River Neck Acres ATV Park)


Polls close Monday, 4/8 at 6PM EST

