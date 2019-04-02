Hatchie – “Stay With Me” Video

We named Hariette Pillbeam an Artist To Watch last year on the strength of her debut EP as Hatchie. The Brisbane dream-pop artist has a lush new video out today for a song from her forthcoming debut full-length, Keepsake.

Our last peek at the album was the lovesick “Without A Blush.” Today Hatchie has shared a similarly desire-stricken, synth-slicked track called “Stay With Me.” It’s not a cover but rather an addition to the long list of songs with that title.

The Joe Agius-directed video finds Pillbeam solitary amongst a raucous party crowd, reflecting on a lover’s absence. “Stay with me, why don’t you/ Stay with me, ’cause I’m not done,” she sings. “I’ve come undone.”

Watch below.

Keepsake is out 6/22 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.