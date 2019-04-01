Mick Jagger To Undergo Heart Valve Replacement Surgery: Report

Mick Jagger is set to undergo heart valve replacement surgery this week in New York City, according to the Drudge Report. The news comes two days after the Rolling Stones postponed their North American tour due to then-unspecified concerns about Jagger’s heath.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour, but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger wrote on Twitter after the postponement was announced. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

According to Drudge, the procedure has a 95 percent success rate, and Jagger plans be able to perform again by this summer. The tour was scheduled to begin April 20 in Miami and end June 29 in Ontario. No makeup dates have been announced, though fans have been told to hold onto their tickets.

As for how or why the news broke on the Drudge Report, we’re as baffled as you are, though it’s perhaps worth noting that Jagger was spotted Sunday in Miami, where Drudge is based.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

This article originally appeared on Spin.