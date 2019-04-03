Frankie Cosmos – “Rings On A Tree,” “Allowed,” & “Today’s Special”

After a month’s worth of song drops, Frankie Cosmos are wrapping up their Haunted Items collection with three final tracks. Greta Kline announced the project back in March, and each week since she’s been sharing songs that were recorded during the same Chicago studio sessions, all tied together by their minimalism and warmth.

Today’s tracks are “Rings On A Tree,” “Allowed,” and “Today’s Special,” three little nuggets that feel effortless but hit in all the right spots. The most fleshed-out of these is “Rings On A Tree,” a heart-rending one about self-discovery through being left behind: “Oh, how I wish we’d never met/ Oh, baby, I was all alone in it,” Kline sings. “Now I see that I was always me, underneath/ Everything I ever tried to be/ Now I see that there is always you, turning up in everything I do.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://ingridsuperstar.bandcamp.com/album/haunted-items-4" target="_blank">Haunted Items #4 by Frankie Cosmos</a>

TOUR DATES:

04/03 Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

04/04 Gothenborg, SE @ Pustervik

04/05 Oslo, NO @ John Dee

04/06 Aarhus, DK @ TAPE

04/07 Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

04/09 Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

04/10 Heidlberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

04/12 Gipuzkoa, ES @ Dabadaba, Donostia

04/13 A Coruña, ES @ Garufa Club Room

04/15 Lisbon, PT @ ZDB Gallery

04/16 Madrid, ES @ El Sol

04/17 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

04/19 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

05/11 Austin, TX @ KVRX Fest

Haunted Items is out now via Sub Pop.