Frankie Cosmos – “Rings On A Tree,” “Allowed,” & “Today’s Special”

After a month’s worth of song drops, Frankie Cosmos are wrapping up their Haunted Items collection with three final tracks. Greta Kline announced the project back in March, and each week since she’s been sharing songs that were recorded during the same Chicago studio sessions, all tied together by their minimalism and warmth.
Today’s tracks are “Rings On A Tree,” “Allowed,” and “Today’s Special,” three little nuggets that feel effortless but hit in all the right spots. The most fleshed-out of these is “Rings On A Tree,” a heart-rending one about self-discovery through being left behind: “Oh, how I wish we’d never met/ Oh, baby, I was all alone in it,” Kline sings. “Now I see that I was always me, underneath/ Everything I ever tried to be/ Now I see that there is always you, turning up in everything I do.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
04/03 Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox
04/04 Gothenborg, SE @ Pustervik
04/05 Oslo, NO @ John Dee
04/06 Aarhus, DK @ TAPE
04/07 Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
04/09 Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
04/10 Heidlberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
04/12 Gipuzkoa, ES @ Dabadaba, Donostia
04/13 A Coruña, ES @ Garufa Club Room
04/15 Lisbon, PT @ ZDB Gallery
04/16 Madrid, ES @ El Sol
04/17 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
04/19 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
05/11 Austin, TX @ KVRX Fest
Haunted Items is out now via Sub Pop.