Frankie Cosmos – “Dancing” & “Tunnel”

Last year, Frankie Cosmos released their third studio album, Vessel — we talked to Greta Kline about it here — and today Kline’s announced that she’ll be releasing a digital-only collection of songs called Haunted Items.

New songs from it will drop weekly over the next month, starting with today’s duo of “Dancing” and “Tunnel,” two piano-based tracks that are more pared down than FC’s most recent full-band albums but more hi-fi than her typical off-the-cuff releases.

Here’s what Kline had to say about the collection:

items themselves are harmless unless they are infused with some kind of energy. These items are haunted by fear, consumerism, commitment, love, loss, the list goes on…I had some of these songs stuck inside me, mostly because I wrote a lot of them for piano and didn’t know how to record them, even as demos. My friend Elia gifted me with 10 hours of recording time with Mark Yoshizumi, and this winter felt like the perfect opportunity to get these out of my system and haunt you with them instead. I have always been afraid of items being haunted, but when you think about it, every item is, right?

Listen to “Dancing” and “Tunnel” below.

<a href="http://ingridsuperstar.bandcamp.com/album/haunted-items-1" target="_blank">Haunted Items #1 by Frankie Cosmos</a>

TOUR DATES:

04/01 London, UK @ EartH (AKA Hackney Arts Centre)

04/03 Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

04/04 Gothenborg, SE @ Pustervik

04/05 Oslo, NO @ John Dee

04/06 Aarhus, DK @ TAPE

04/07 Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

04/09 Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

04/10 Heidlberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

04/12 Gipuzkoa, ES @ Dabadaba, Donostia

04/13 A Coruña, ES @ Garufa Club Room

04/15 Lisbon, PT @ ZDB Gallery

04/16 Madrid, ES @ El Sol

04/17 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

04/19 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

05/11 Austin, [email protected] KVRX Fest

Haunted Items will be coming out over the next few weeks via Sub Pop.