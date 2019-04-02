Joanna Newsom Announces Intimate Solo Tour

Joanna Newsom has announced an intimate solo tour that will take place later this year. These are her first live performances since 2016, which were in support of her most recent album Divers. The tour is called “String/Keys Incident” (wow!), and it’ll kick off in Philadelphia this September before routing through New York and Chicago, and ending in Milwaukee. A press release describes the shows as “rare and intimate performances by Joanna alone: solo voice, harp and piano.”

Newsom has been quiet over the last few years, though her albums did finally come to streaming services. She also had a kid in 2017.

Here are the dates:

09/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center – Perelman

09/09 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09/10 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09/11 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09/12 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

10/07 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Irish Cultural And Heritage Center

10/13 Milwaukee, WI @ Irish Cultural And Heritage Center