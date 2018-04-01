Drag City Records Now On Spotify

Chicago-based independent record label Drag City is sharing the majority of their discography with Spotify listeners after years of avoiding major streaming services. They moved much of their catalog to Apple Music last year, and now artists including Ty Segall, Silver Jews, and Bill Callahan are available to stream on Spotify, Tidal, and Google Play.

However, while Joanna Newsom’s records remain on Apple Music, Tidal, and Google Play, she will keep her work off of Spotify, which she has deemed a “garbage system.” Jim O’Rourke is another artist whose records are omitted from Spotify and other major streaming services like Apple Music.

Get an introduction to the Drag City family below.