Justin Bieber Apologizes For April Fools’ Pregnancy Prank

Justin and Hailey (née Baldwin) Bieber’s marriage happened hastily last year, so it wasn’t hard to believe when Justin announced Hailey’s pregnancy on Instagram. It was, however, equally unsurprising when he revealed that it was merely an April Fools prank. Fans of the star couple didn’t take the joke lightly, some citing Justin’s insensitivity toward people who can’t get have children. Today, he half-apologized with another Instagram post.

“There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS,” he wrote. “I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children.”

“It’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried,” the caption continued. “You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend.”

Read the full statement below.