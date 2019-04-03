Drowse – “Between Fence Posts”

Drowse, the pseudonym of Portland-based musician Kyle Bates, has released a new song today titled “Between Fence Posts,” the lead single from a new album called Light Mirror.

The new release is a rapid follow-up to Drowse’s 2018 LP Cold Air. Compared to that album’s advance single “Klonopin,” “Between Fence Posts” is a little more mellow, and the instrumentation builds up quite magnificently. Swirling atmospheric pads envelop most of the legible melody, guided by haunting and breathy vocals. As the tone rises, a shiny string-like accompaniment elevates the space and air even more. When arriving at the final summit, a subtle pulsating tone takes over before collapsing in on the arpeggiated guitar tone.

Listen to “Between Fence Posts” below.

<a href="http://drowse.bandcamp.com/album/light-mirror-2" target="_blank">Light Mirror by drowse</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Imposter Syndrome

02 Between Fence Posts

03 Shower Pt. 2

04 Bipolar 1

05 Physical World

06 A Song I Made in 2001 With My Friend Who is Now Dead

07 Arrow

08 Oslo

09 Internal World

10 Betty

11 “Don’t Scratch the Wound”

Light Mirror is out 6/7 via The Flenser. Pre-order it here.