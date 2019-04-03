Britney Spears Reportedly Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has been admitted to a mental health facility, TMZ reports. Sources connected to the pop star say she checked herself in because she has been distraught over her father’s illness.

Her father Jamie Spears, 66, has been having health problems since his colon spontaneously ruptured last year. He has had two surgeries to correct major issues with his intestines and colon and is now suffering complications from the second surgery.

Earlier this year, Britney Spears postponed her Vegas residency earlier to help care for her father. She reportedly checked herself into the mental health facility about a week ago and will remain there for 30 days.