Today, Logic’s new novel Supermarket topped the New York Times’ Paperback Trade Fiction Best Sellers list, making Logic the first rapper to write a NYT #1 best-seller. Supermarket unseated A.J. Finn’s The Woman In The Window, which held the #1 spot for three weeks.

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II is Logic’s real name, but he uses “Bobby Hall” as his pen name. Supermarket, published by Simon & Schuster, is about “a depressed young man” whose “secrets are exposed when the grocery store where he works becomes a crime scene.”

The book comes with its own soundtrack, featuring a new Mac DeMarco-produced song called “I’m Probably Gonna Rock Your World.” The single follows the release of the title track from Logic’s forthcoming album, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind.