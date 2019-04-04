Hot Chip – “Hungry Child” Video

Hot Chip have announced a new album, called A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, that will be out in June. It’s their first album since 2015’s Why Make Sense?, and it’s their first album that they recruited outside producers to work with them, namely Philippe Zdar (Cassius, Phoenix) and Rodaidh McDonald (the XX, David Byrne, Sampha).

After teasing it earlier this week, they’ve dropped a music video for lead single “Hungry Child,” which was directed by Saman Kesh and stars Freaks And Geeks’ Martin Starr and This Is Us’ Milana Vayntrub as a couple having a spat before getting entranced by the new Hot Chip single. It turns out that “Hungry Child” has taken over the whole world, and no one can stop hearing it.

Check out the song and video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Melody Of Love”

02 “Spell”

03 “Bath Full Of Ecstasy”

04 “Echo”

05 “Hungry Child”

06 “Positive”

07 “Why Does My Mind”

08 “Clear Blue Skies”

09 “No God”

A Bath Full Of Ecstasy is out 6/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.