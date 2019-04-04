James Blake – “Barefoot In The Park” (Feat. Rosalía) Video

One of the highlights from James Blake’s newest album, Assume Form, is his team-up with the Spanish musician Rosalía, who has had a big week of her own with the release of her latest single “Con Altura.” Today, Blake is sharing a music video for their collaboration, “Barefoot In The Park,” which was directed by Diana Kunst & Mau Morgo.

There’s some heady concepts at play here, something with time loops and cosmic collisions, but it bears out like a nostalgia-tinted memory. Blake and Rosalía wander down the same roads but never cross paths, as (presumably) younger versions of themselves melt away into the ether. It begins and ends with a fiery car crash, which both causes and ends their meeting.

Watch below.

Assume Form is out now via Republic/Polydor.