Rosalía & J Balvin – “Con Altura” (Feat. El Guincho) Video

Last year, Rosalía released her excellent El Mal Querer, which we named one of the best albums of 2018. Since the album’s release, the Spanish singer has been sharing striking music videos to go along with it.

Today, she shares a video for a new song called “Con Altura” featuring J Balvin and El Guincho. Rosalía sing-raps in Spanish over a reggaeton-inspired beat. In the video, the trio dance and party on a private jet-turned-club, all dressed in bold, funky outfits.

El Guincho, real name Pablo Díaz-Reixa, co-produced Rosalía’s El Mal Querer. He’s also released a few albums of his own, including 2010’s Pop Negro and 2016’s HiperAsia. We named him an Artist To Watch way back in 2008 after he released the incredible Alegranzia.

J Balvin blew up over the past few years. In 2017, he released his hit single, “Mi Gente.” It became the number one song in the world and spawned remixes with Beyoncé and Steve Aoki, among others. Last year, he released Vibras and appeared on Cardi B´s “I Like It” with Bad Bunny. Rosalía is featured on the Vibras track “Brillo.”

Watch the video for “Con Altura” below.