Ludovic Alarie – “Where Have You Gone”

Montreal-based musician Ludovic Alarie has released a new song called “Where Have You Gone.” The former classical guitarist released his first solo album in French in 2014, and started his own record label last year called chouchou records. In May, Alarie will be releasing his new bilingual album titled we’re a dream nobody wrote down on chouchou and Blonde Redhead’s label Asa Wa Kuru.

Alarie has already shared a few singles from the upcoming album, including the chilling yet ruminative “We Don’t Exist,” and the leisurely sauntering title track. This song is a bit funkier than the others we’ve heard, as the tempo picks up accompanied by a cool kick drums and lush high hats. Layered yet pulsating guitars expand and collapse with his hushed vocals. Backed by Blonde Redhead’s Simone Pace, who has collaborated with Alarie on the other tracks, tranquil harmonies keep with the passively observant themes we’ve noticed both lyrically and sonically.

Check out “Where Have You Gone” below.

we’re a dream nobody wrote down is out 5/10 on chouchou and Asa Wa Kuru. Pre-order it here.