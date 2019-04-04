Tim Hecker – “You Never Were”

Last year, experimental drone composer Tim Hecker released one of the best electronic albums of the year in Konoyo. And next month, he’s following it up with a full-length companion piece called Anoyo.

Although they’re culled from the same sessions that led to Konoyo, the tracks on Anoyo are sparser and more stripped back. We’ve already heard one of them, the icily pretty “That World.” Today, he’s shared another.

“You Never Were” is a droning eight-minute piece that initially foregrounds the traditional gagaku ensemble before gradually introducing more electronic elements and eventually floating off into space. Listen to it below.

Anoyo is out 5/10 via Kranky. Pre-order it here.