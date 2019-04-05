Operators – “Faithless”

Since Operators put out their debut album in 2016, Dan Boeckner reunited with Wolf Parade, releasing a new full-length of their own, 2017’s Cry Cry Cry. But Operators, which Boeckner helms alongside keyboardist Devojka and drummer Sam Brown, is back in action today, with their first new track since they released their debut.

They’ve also announced that they’ll release a new album, Radiant Dawn, in May. Their new single is called “Faithless,” a rousing and synth-washed six-minute sprawl. The band’s also shared a very weird teaser for the new album, featuring Russian rambling over archival footage. Sort of Lost-ian! Check out both below.

Radiant Dawn is out in May.