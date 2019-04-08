Watch New Female Artist Winner Ashley McBryde Perform At The ACM Awards

Last night, Ashley McBryde won the New Female Artist Of The Year award at the Academy Of Country Music Awards. The songwriter released her major label debut album, Girl Going Nowhere, last year. It’s great — we named it the best country album of 2018 and McBryde landed on our list of the best new bands from last year.

During the awards show last night, McBryde performed a touching acoustic rendition of her debut album’s title track, and she also joined Eric Church to sing his song “The Snake.”

Other winners from the ACMs last night include Kacey Musgraves, who picked up the award for Female Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year. Keith Urban won Entertainer Of The Year.

Watch McBryde’s full performance here, or check out a clip of it below.