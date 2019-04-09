Crumb – “Nina” Video

Brooklyn-via-Boston band Crumb put out their second EP, Locket, back in 2017. They released a new track called “Part III” a few months ago. And today, they announce their debut full-length album, Jinx, with its lead single and music video.

“Nina” is dreamy and psychedelic. The lyrics read like a hazy fever dream or an eerie nursery rhyme: “Fits inside her room / Luna got her a new broom / To sweep away some bits of skin / Let another day begin.”

Directed by Haoyan of America, the music video stars David Patrick Kelly of Twin Peaks and The Warriors. He attempts to stalk and hunt lead singer Lila Ramani, who is seen levitating in a spooky blue-tinted house and playing with the band in a marsh. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

04/17 – Gambier, OH @ Kenyon College

04/18 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop ^

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective ^

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Emory University ^

04/22 – Chapell Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^

04/23 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 ^

04/25 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ^

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

^ w/ Corridor

Jinx is out 6/14. Pre-order it here.