Jackie Mendoza – “Mucho Más” Video

San Diego singer-songwriter and electronic artist Jackie Mendoza is an exciting new voice in the genre. She blends the sounds of contemporary electro-pop and glitch with some of the native tunes of her Chula Vista, CA upbringing, in such a way that you never quite know what to expect from her next. Mendoza recently put out a one-off, “De Lejos,” as well as track called “Seahorse” from her upcoming Rusty Santos-assisted EP, LuvHz. Today, Mendoza is sharing the newest track and video off the EP, “Mucho Más”

“A self-assuring pep talk” is how Mendoza describes “Mucho Más” in a press release — a reminder to herself that there is “mucho más allá” or “way more out there” when she gets the courage to step out into the world. The song, sung in Spanish, is an arresting blend of aquatic, skittering synths with an interspersed reggaeton beat. The video is a trip too.

Check out the Glitchybb-directed video for “Mucho Más” and Mendoza’s updated tour schedule below.

TOUR DATES

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-op (EP Release show)

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

05/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

05/15 – Boston, MA @ Sonia *

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison *

05/18 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

07/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Satellite

07/14 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

* w/ Diane Coffee

LuvHz is out 4/26 on Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.