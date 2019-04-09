The Garden – “Thy Mission” (Feat. Mac DeMarco)

The Garden have a new single, “Thy Mission,” which features Mac DeMarco. The Los Angeles twin duo have previously toured with DeMarco and, per a press release, they hit him up about the song and ended up collaborating at his home studio for a whole day. “Thy Mission” is the result, a busy-sounding track with swallowed-up vocals and a nervous energy.

The band’s last album was 2018’s Mirror Might Steal Your Charm. They’re also playing Coachella for the first time this year. DeMarco’s in the middle of his own album rollout for Here Comes The Cowboy — he’s shared two songs, “All Of Our Yesterdays” and “Nobody” from it so far.

Listen to “Thy Mission” below.

“Thy Mission” is out now via Epitaph.