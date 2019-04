Kaytranada has released a new single, “DYSFUNCTIONAL,” a collaboration with the Nigerian-American sister duo VanJess. Last year, the Canadian producer released the NOTHIN LIKE U / CHANCES EP, and this track is a taste of a forthcoming full-length album, his follow-up to 2016’s 99.9%. It’s slinky and smooth, anchored by VanJess’ vocals. Listen below.