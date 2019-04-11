Before the rise of Brockhampton, the California-based “boy band” rap crew who have caused so much excitement over the last few years, group leader Kevin Abstract was mostly known as a solo artist. In 2016, Abstract released his second solo album American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story. And right now, Abstract is following that one up with a new solo project that’s a little more nebulous.

On Instagram a couple of days ago, Abtract posted an image along with the title ARIZONA baby and three dates, all of them a week apart from each other. The first of those dates was today, 4/11. (The next one is 4/18.) Maybe they’re all release dates. Maybe Abstract will do something completely different next week. But right now, Abstract has just shared three new tracks under the title ARIZONA baby. So maybe it’s an EP, or maybe it’s just a three-song single, or maybe it’s the first installment of a three-part solo album. But in any case, we got three new Abstract songs, and that’s a reason to be happy.

Abstract already shared one of them, the sonically rich and hard-hitting “Big Wheels,” earlier this week. Abstract co-produced that one with fellow Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani and with new collaborator Jack Antonoff. Antonoff and Hemnani also produced the next two songs, “Joy Ride” and “Georgia,” which are more expansive but just as layered. Listen to all three new songs below.

ARIZONA baby — or this version of it, anyway — is out now on RCA.