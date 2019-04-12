Beast Coast – “Coast/Clear”

New York rap supergroup Beast Coast — comprising Flatbush Zombies, the Underachievers, and Joey Bada$$’s Pro Era crew — released their first official single, “Left Hand,” last month. Members have collaborated and toured together here and there, but Beast Coast is their debut as a solid group. They gave an electrifying performance on the Tonight Show a few nights ago, and tonight, they’ve shared a new track.

“Coast/Clear” was produced by Powers Pleasant and features verses from Kirk Knight, Joey Bada$$, Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, Erick The Architect, Issa Gold, and Nyck Caution. The new song will appear on Beast Coast’s upcoming project, along with “Left Hand.” Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES

04/13 – MORRISON, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **SOLD OUT**

05/12 – MIAMI, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/26 – ST. PAUL, MN @ Soundset Festival

06/02 – NEW YORK, NY @ Governors Ball

07/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ WAMU Theatre

07/25 – VANCOUVER, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

07/27 – EUGENE, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

07/28 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/30 – IRVINE, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

07/31 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/01 – PHOENIX, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/03 – IRVING, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/04 – HOUSTON, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/06 – ATLANTA, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/07 – CHARLOTTE, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – NASHVILLE, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

08/09 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

08/10 – COLUMBUS, OH @ Express Live Outdoor Amphitheatre

08/11 – STERLING HEIGHTS, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/12 – TORONTO, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08/14 – CHICAGO, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/16 – MILWAUKEE, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

08/17 – CINCINNATI, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

08/18 – PITTSBURGH, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor

08/20 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/24 – BOSTON, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/25 – BALTIMORE, MD @ MECU Pavilion