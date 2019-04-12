Beast Coast – “Coast/Clear”

New York rap supergroup Beast Coast — comprising Flatbush Zombies, the Underachievers, and Joey Bada$$’s Pro Era crew — released their first official single, “Left Hand,” last month. Members have collaborated and toured together here and there, but Beast Coast is their debut as a solid group. They gave an electrifying performance on the Tonight Show a few nights ago, and tonight, they’ve shared a new track.
“Coast/Clear” was produced by Powers Pleasant and features verses from Kirk Knight, Joey Bada$$, Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, Erick The Architect, Issa Gold, and Nyck Caution. The new song will appear on Beast Coast’s upcoming project, along with “Left Hand.” Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES
04/13 – MORRISON, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **SOLD OUT**
05/12 – MIAMI, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/26 – ST. PAUL, MN @ Soundset Festival
06/02 – NEW YORK, NY @ Governors Ball
07/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ WAMU Theatre
07/25 – VANCOUVER, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
07/27 – EUGENE, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
07/28 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/30 – IRVINE, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/31 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/01 – PHOENIX, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/03 – IRVING, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/04 – HOUSTON, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/06 – ATLANTA, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/07 – CHARLOTTE, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – NASHVILLE, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
08/09 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
08/10 – COLUMBUS, OH @ Express Live Outdoor Amphitheatre
08/11 – STERLING HEIGHTS, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/12 – TORONTO, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
08/14 – CHICAGO, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/16 – MILWAUKEE, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
08/17 – CINCINNATI, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
08/18 – PITTSBURGH, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor
08/20 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/24 – BOSTON, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
08/25 – BALTIMORE, MD @ MECU Pavilion