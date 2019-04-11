Men I Trust – “Numb”

Men I Trust released their latest album, Oncle Jazz, in February. It was the follow-up to 2015’s Headroom, apart from a couple one-off singles like “Seven” and “Show Me How.” In November, they released a video for “Say, Can You Hear” from their latest album.

The dreamy Montreal trio have just released a new song called “Numb,” a hazy synth and bass groove. “Numb, is how I feel deep inside my soul,” lead singer Emma Proulx sings softly. “Need to feel that I am on the line / I’m sorry that I dragged you down my way.” Listen to “Numb” below.

“Numb” is out now.