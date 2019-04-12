Omni – “Delicacy” & “I Don’t Dance”

For a few years now, we’ve been fond of the Atlanta trio Omni. The former Deerhunter guitarist Frankie Broyles plays in the band, and they make sharp and catchy post-punk that always slides up next to you at the bar and never blasts you over the head. And Omni are coming up in the world. After releasing their sophomore album Multi-task on Trouble In Mind two years ago, they have now signed on with Sub Pop, one of the great historic homes for American indie rock.

Right now, Omni are making their third album. But to coincide the the announcement of their new label home, they’ve also cranked out a couple of new jams for the re-activated Sub Pop Singles Club, an institution that has introduced many people to many great bands over the years. “Delicacy” and “I Don’t Dance” are both sticky deadpan wire-spring songs that fit together in neat geometric ways. They represent Omni well.

Of the new songs, frontman Philip Frobos says:

“Delicacy” was one of the first songs we wrote after a couple of years of non-stop touring behind Deluxe and Multi-task. It came naturally to Frankie and I, but felt like we were headed someplace new. It’s written about falling in love, with who would become my wife, on a 23-hour layover in Casablanca, exploring a new continent, feeling intrigued and truly alive.

Check out both songs here:

<a href="http://omniatl.bandcamp.com/album/delicacy-i-dont-dance" target="_blank">Delicacy / I Don't Dance by Omni</a>

You can sign up for the Sub Pop Singles Club here, or you can just buy the new songs at Bandcamp. Also, Omni are about to head out on tour with Foals and Preoccupations.