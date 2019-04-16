Cate Le Bon – “Home To You” Video

Pop polymath Cate Le Bon latest album, Reward, is coming out next month. We’ve heard “Daylight Matters” from it so far, and today the Welsh musician is releasing another track, “Home To You,” which is an expansive reflection on what home means.

“Home to you/ Is a neighborhood in the night kitchen/ Home to you/ Is atrocity in the town/ Home to you/ Is an impasse under hallway ceilings,” Le Bon sings, bouncing around one of her characteristically baroque arrangements.

The track comes with a music video directed by Phil Collins — not that one — that was shot Košice, Slovakia in the Lunik IX neighborhood, a Roma enclave in the country and the video shows how they make their own home despite government oppression.

Watch and listen below.

Reward is out 5/24 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.