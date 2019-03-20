Cate Le Bon – “Daylight Matters”

Cate Le Bon has kept busy over the last year, producing Deerhunter’s latest album and teaming up yet again with Tim Presley on their collaborative project DRINKS. Today, the avant-pop artist is announcing a new solo album, called Reward, the follow-up to 2016’s Crab Day.

“People hear the word ‘reward’ and they think that it’s a positive word and to me it’s quite a sinister word in that it depends on the relationship between the giver and the receiver,” Le Bon said in a press release. “I feel like it’s really indicative of the times we’re living in where words are used as slogans, and everything is slowly losing its meaning.”

Its lead single its “Daylight Matters,” a warped and light track on which Le Bon intones “I love you, I love you, I love you, but you’re not here,” languishing in that absence.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Miami”

02 “Daylight Matters”

03 “Home To You”

04 “Mother’s Mother’s Magazines”

05 “Here It Comes Again”

06 “Sad Nudes”

07 “The Light”

08 “Magnificent Gestures”

09 “You Don’t Love Me”

10 “Meet The Man”

Reward is out 5/24 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.