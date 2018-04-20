Stream Cate Le Bon & Tim Presley’s New DRINKS Album Hippo Lite And The “Corner Shops” Video

Yesterday we learned Welsh musician Cate Le Bon would be producing the new Deerhunter album. Today her own band DRINKS, a partnership with White Fence’s Tim Presley, is back with a new album of its own. I love Le Bon’s description of the conditions under which they created Hippo Lite:

A month spent in an old mill in the under belly of France.

River swimming thrice a day.

Hot nights soundtracked by the rattle of randy frogs. Scorpion fear. In the sheets, on the face.

Hours of bird watching – no phone service. No wifi. 3 DVDs; Jurassic Park 1, 2 & 3.

Violin practice. Bread scoffing.

Early morning coffee drinking before the sun was too hot to do anything but snooze in the thick walled house. Music in the afternoon after a dip in the river and a cold beer on the square.

An album made for each other by one another with no hands, eyes or ears piercing the bubble other than that of dear friend Stephen Black who kept note of it all.

Along with the LP comes a music video for “Corner Shops,” the album’s second single following “Real Outside.” Directed by Casey Raymond, the video presents an assortment of altered nature footage along with images of Presley and Le Bon — a fittingly quirky and lo-fi vision for a quirky and lo-fi song. Watch it below, where you can also stream Hippo Lite in full. (Thanks, Drag City!)

Hippo Lite is out now on Drag City. Get it here.