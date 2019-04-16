The Soft Cavalry – “Dive”

Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell has lent her talents to a number of projects over the last few years, from the supergroup Minor Victories to collaborations with Mark Kozelek and Beach Fossils. She also, of course, played a large part in Slowdive’s 2017 comeback album.

Today, she’s announcing a new band named the Soft Cavalry, which is a duo with her husband Steve Clarke, who she married last year. In July, they’ll release their self-titled debut album. “I’d always had ideas but never felt that anything I had to say was worthy of anyone’s attention, let alone my own,” Clarke said of the collaboration. “I wish that I could have done this fifteen years ago but, in reality, I simply couldn’t have. But I’m not one to overly wallow. I’d rather plough the various levels of confusion into songs.”

Its lead single, “Dive,” is a contemplative sigh, unknotting thorny emotions with comparative ease. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dive”

02 “Bulletproof”

03 “Passerby”

04 “The Velvet Fog”

05 “Never Be Without You”

06 “Only In Dreams”

07 “Careless Sun”

08 “Spiders”

09 “The Light That Shines On Everyone”

10 “Home”

11 “Mountains”

12 “The Ever Turning Wheel”

The Soft Cavalry is out 7/5 via Bella Union. Pre-order it here.