Childish Gambino Launches Adidas Line With A Bunch Of Short Films

Childish Gambino has had a big week. He headlined the first day of Coachella, debuted a new song, and premiered a new Rihanna-starring film called Guava Island. And now, he’s capping it all off by officially launching a new line of Adidas sneakers called Donald Glover Presents.

According to Adidas, “Donald Glover Presents reimagines three classic Adidas styles, the Nizza, the Continental 80, and the Lacombe, in subtle, tone-on-tone white canvas.” Inspired by subtle imperfections, they feature deconstructed details like uneven stitching, inside-out golden eyestays, and unstitched canvas edges that fray over time.

“Rich is a concept,” Glover says. “With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like.”

The shoes will be available globally next Friday, 4/26. And today, Glover is celebrating the launch by premiering a series of minute-long short films. Directed by Ibra Ake of Royalty, the clips star Glover and actress/comedian Mo’Nique and feature cameos by professional skateboarder Na-Kel Smith. Watch them below.