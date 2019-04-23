Gauche – “Running” Video

At the start of the year, Gauche released a new track, “Conspiracy Theories,” that landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, the Washington, DC-based group — which includes members of Priests and Downtown Boys — are announcing their debut album, A People’s History Of Gauche. And while “Conspiracy Theories” isn’t on it, there are 11 new songs of nervy punk goodness.

The first one we’re hearing from it is “Running,” an ecstatic and vibrant track about the crushing grind. “I’m running out of options and I’m tired of being empty-handed,” the band sings, their voices layered on top of each other like they’re all in this together. “What is the point of my life now that I’m here in this world?”

“Running” comes with a music video that shows Gauche’s five members — Jason P Barnett, Adrienne CN Berry, Mary Jane Regalado, Pearie Sol, and Daniele Yandel — have a whole lot of fun despite the exhaustion they’re singing about. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Flash”

02 “Cycles”

03 “Pay Day”

04 “Surveilled Society”

05 “Copper Woman”

06 “Running”

07 “Boom Hazard”

08 “Dirty Jacket”

09 “History”

10 “Rent (V.)”

11 “Rectangle”

A People’s History Of Gauche is out 7/12 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.