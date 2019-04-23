Flying Lotus – “Spontaneous” (Feat. Little Dragon) & “Takashi”

Last week, Flying Lotus announced his new album, Flamagra, the producer’s first proper full-length in five years, since 2014’s You’re Dead. The thing’s stuffed and star-studded — it has 27 tracks in all, and its first single, “Fire Is Coming,” features none other than David Lynch.

Today, FlyLo is sharing two new tracks from it, which he’s allowed to do because there are so many of them. Neither of them come from some of the album’s most hotly-anticipated collaborators (Solange, Tierra Whack, Shabazz Palaces?!), but one of them does feature Little Dragon, whose vocalist Yukimi Nagano is always a welcome presence.

The two songs we’re getting today are “Spontaneous” (that’s the one that features LD) and “Takashi.” You can listen to both of them below.

Flamagra is out 5/24 via Warp. Pre-order it here.