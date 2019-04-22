David Crosby Gets High And Immediately Violates His Moratorium On Shit-Talking The Doors

David Crosby was on a Twitter tear this weekend, using his favorite social media platform for a lengthy discussion about one of his favorite topics: his undying hatred of the Doors. It started when a fan brought them up in response to a Croz tweet about his favorite bands, either because they haven’t seen the many previous anti-Doors tweets in the Crosby canon, or because they knew it would set him off. (The sunglasses-wearing emoji suggests the latter.) Here’s how he responded:

basically sucked …guitar and drums pretty ok …keyboard was awful ..his bass with left hand was abysmal, horrible …square wheel bad …and Morrison was no effing good as a singer or poet ..poser ….sorry https://t.co/XPzLQ6gLtf — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 20, 2019

The Crosby tweet went mildly viral, prompting a lot more Doors fans in his mentions, whom he was happy to put in their place. Hoho!

dangerous ? ..hoho ..funniest word to describe them I have ever heard …bout as dangerous as a bunny rabbit https://t.co/vAbNLi9Mhv — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 20, 2019

no …im not wrong …they sucked all the time https://t.co/AXNmrKUJIH — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 20, 2019

It was 4/20, so he paused to pen this instant classic tweet…

it 4:20 on 4:20…and I am smoking a fat one …please join me ….I am also giving the finger to our pestident in honor of our day — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 20, 2019

…and got back to the matter at hand the following day, with a perspective that may have been softened by the fat one he ripped to celebrate the holiday.

And he’s a nice cat ….I should shut up about the doors https://t.co/huqk8oI8OS — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 21, 2019

By Sunday evening, he was ready to swear off shit-talking the Doors entirely.

I’ve decided that I’m not going to slag the Doors anymore

It just doesn’t feel good …some people are hurt or pissed by it …others agree but …all in all …it just doesn’t feel right any more so….let’s discuss our disgusting prez — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 21, 2019

He stood by his promise for about 15 minutes, until one of his followers suggested that his newfound politesse might reflect a changing attitude on the Doors’ music itself, which, to be perfectly clear, still fucking sucks.

Oh I didn’t change my mind at all ….I just think it’s kind of like kicking a cripple …and in sort of bad taste…I’m still trying to improve me so I’ll quit https://t.co/5Wg4Q6b1Ue — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 21, 2019

Did not …would not https://t.co/8a3V8PKzOh — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 22, 2019

What a ride!

This article originally appeared on Spin.