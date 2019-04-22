FKA twigs released her fantastic first and only full-length album, LP1, back in 2014. But she’s maintained her prolific creative output over the years with her M3LL155X EP in 2015, various singles and videos, campaigns with Nike and Apple, a dance documentary, and a short film. Now, it seems like she’s about to drop LP2.

Today, the artist took to Twitter to share a portrait of herself, reminiscent of the portraits on LP1 and M3LL155X. According to a Reddit post, she mailed fans the artwork with a handwritten message on the back: “You are one of my more loyal supporters, so I wanted to write to you directly to let you know — it’s time. FKA twigs.” If that wasn’t enough, there’s already a new FKA twigs single called “Cellophane” licensed on PPL. Twigs season is upon us. Get ready.